Linden Couple Made, Sold Heroin, Cocaine: Police

Cornelius and Relona Crews, both 46, were arrested following a three-month investigation after police said they executed a search warrant at their home on the 900 block of Walnut Street

The Crews' are charged with first-degree operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, along with additional charges related to the possession and distribution of heroin and cocaine, police said.

The duo were also charged with an illegal weapons possession, police said. They were processed and transported to the Union County Jail pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court, police said.

