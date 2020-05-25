TONIGHT: Watch NJ Athletes Compete On NBC's 'The Titan Games' With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

One is a firefighter. Another quit her corporate job to pursue a career in fitness. The third is a DJ with an incredible weight loss journey.

All three are New Jersey residents and among 32 contestants on Season 2 of NBC's "The Titan Games," premiering Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

The three competitors representing New Jersey are Courtney Roselle, a professional CrossFit athlete and Cedar Grove native currently living in Jersey City; Shantal Athill, an Orange firefighter and former Rutgers track team member (a four-year letter winner, too), and Kareem Brinson , a DJ and fitness coach from Howell.

The show, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, breaks competitors into brackets by coasts: East, West and Central. The athletes face obstacles and square off in intense best-of-three competitions, with winners set to go up against a pro Titan (celebrities and athletes) in the ultimate physical challenge.

In the final round, the Titans face off against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female competitor standing.

The show was filmed in Atlanta, GA, for the entire month of February.

Aside from meeting The Rock, Roselle and Johnson agreed getting to know the other competitors was a highlight of the experience.

"There were so many badass females, and males, that could compete the way they did," said Athill, a Montclair High School graduate and former track and field state champion.

"There were so many dope and amazing people with different backgrounds and stories to tell."

Roselle and Athill said Johnson is who brings the show to life, and is even more genuine and caring in person than he is on television.

"He is exactly how he acts," said Roselle, who left her corporate job to become a personal trainer, motivational speaker and professional CrossFit athlete.

"He's just super down to earth," 29-year-old Athill added. "You never know what to expect when you're meeting someone like that."

Johnson was encouraging, and made the entire experience that much more worthwhile, the athletes said.

All but two obstacles on this season are new -- and they're all grueling, Roselle told Daily Voice. Filming didn't make it any easier.

"You had to be camera-ready every day, bring your A-game and be vulnerable," she said. "It was all very surreal. I wanted to hold onto every second. I knew in the blink of an eye it would be over."

Not only did "The Titan Games" show Roselle what she was capable of physically, but seeing how encouraging her competitors were of her taught her how to do the same for those she is up against in the future, she said.

"There are even more amazing people in this world that I need to match up to," Roselle said.

"They taught me to even be a bigger fan -- to make people rise up and be better human beings."

