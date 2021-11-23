Contact Us
New Jersey Zip Codes Listed Among Top 100 Priciest In Country

by Nicole Valinote & Nicole Acosta
This Beacon Boulevard home in Sea Girt is listed at $3.899 million.
This Beacon Boulevard home in Sea Girt is listed at $3.899 million. Photo Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors via Zillow

Three locations in New Jersey were included in a new ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the United States based on residential sales.

Property Shark created the report of the 100 most expensive zip codes in 2021 based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

The three New Jersey zip codes included in the list are located in Bergen County, Monmouth County, and Cape May County.

The following zip codes were included:

  • 07620 in Alpine was ranked 58th, with a median sale price of $2 million
  • 08750 in Sea Girt was ranked 70th, with a median sale price of $1,892,000
  • 08202 in Avalon was ranked 92nd, with a median sale price of $1.67 million

The most expensive zip code on the list is Atherton, California’s 94027, which Property Shark said has a median sale price of $7,500,000.

Find the full report here.

