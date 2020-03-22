Goo Goo Dolls Frontman Gives Union County Porch Performance

Westfield residents were in for a treat when Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik put on a special “porch performance" at his house last Friday.

The performance was part of an effort to raise money for the Westfield United Fund , a local group that supports small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I hope everybody is doing the right thing, staying a few feet away from everybody, staying home,” Rzeznik said in a touching introduction before opening with “Fearless.”

Westfield United Fund has agreed to match the first $15,000 in donations.

“We can show the rest of the world how amazing our community is by sticking together,” Rzeznik said before continuing the performance with “Alive.”

Rzeznik also played Goo Goo Dolls hits “Better Days” and “Give A Little Bit,” between each tune offering encouraging words and fundraiser reminders — all with his dog, Roscoe, by his side.

“We’re all going to get through this together…show your love,” said Rzeznik.

Click here to watch the full video on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.