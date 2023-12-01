Overcast 47°

Joshua Lechtrecker, Lifelong Clark Resident, 35

Joshua Lechtrecker, a lifelong Clark resident, died on Thursday, Nov. 30, after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to his obituary.

 Photo Credit: Joshua Lechtrecker Facebook
Sam Barron

Lechtrecker was born in Rahway to his parents, Elizabeth and Anthony, who survive him, his obituary reads. He worked as a maintenance manager at A&C Catalyst in Linden for seven years, according to his obituary.

Lechtrecker is survived by his partner, Donna, his friend Justin, his brother, Anthony, and his stepbrother, Robert, his obituary reads.

You were the closest thing I ever had to a sibling," one mourner wrote on his tribute wall. "I’ll cherish the memories I have from when we were little. 

A memorial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Walter Johnson Funeral Home in Clark. To view his obituary, click here.

