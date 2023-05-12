Jonathan Melli, Football Standout From Rahway Dies, 38

Melli worked as a security guard for Gateway Security Inc. at Loreal in South Brunswick, his obituary reads.

While rooting for the silver and black, he also excelled at football, winning a state championship in 2002 while playing for the Clark Crusaders and attending Bryant College on a football scholarship, according to his obituary.

He loved vacationing in Wildwood Crest and was known as Uncle JJ to his nieces and nephews, his obituary reads. He is also survived by his parents, Chester and Patricia, his sister Danielle, and numerous family and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral for family and friends is being held Tuesday, May 16, at Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home in Clark. To view his obituary, click here.

