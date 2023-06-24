Hollywood Stars Get Taste Of NJ Pizza As Movie Films At Shuttered Elizabeth Restaurant

Vince Vaughn and Drea de Matteo are among the actors in the independent movie "Nonna's," filming across parts of the Garden State and Staten Island.

Last month, the crew was spotted on East 14th Street in Bayonne. This week, they're at the site of shuttered Italian restaurant Spirito's, in Elizabeth.

The most important question: What are they noshing on? Pizza from Al Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza.

The iconic pizzeria, which dates back to 1918, announced on social media they made a delivery to the set on Friday, June 23.

"Delivering pizza to the movie set," the pizzeria writes. "All the stars are there."

According to a Film Production Advisory issued out of Bayonne, "Nonna's" is based on a true story about a man who struggled to open what would be a well-known Italian restaurant in Staten Island.

It's being directed by Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Dear Evan Hanson") and stars Vince Vaughn.

