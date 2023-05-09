Hillside Gas Station Robbed Three Days In Row

On Saturday, May 6, two men in a black Hyundai Santa Fe robbed the gas station attendant and attempted to carjack a vehicle at the Mobil gas station at 1410 N Broad St, police said. One of the suspects brandished a weapon and ordered the attendant to put his hands up while he took money from his pockets and the cash register, police said.

The suspect then approached a customer and demanded his items and a car, but the suspect ended up fleeing the scene before taking the vehicle, police said.

About 20 minutes later, Express Fuel at 119 Route 22 was robbed, police said. The suspects and vehicle matched the description from the Mobil robbery, police said. The vehicle involved was later discovered to be stolen from Newark, police said.

On Sunday May 7, the Mobil and Express Fuel were robbed again, police said. This time the two suspects were driving a black Kia Optima, which again was discovered to be stolen from Newark, police said.

On Monday, May 8, the Express Fuel was robbed for a third time in three days, with two male suspects arriving in a white Kia Sorrento, police said. The vehicle was discovered to be involved in another gas station robbery in Irvington, police said.

The investigations remain ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.