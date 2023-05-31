A Few Clouds 52°

Heavy Fire At Kenilworth Auto Body

A fire at an auto body shop at Kenilworth caused a roof to partially collapse on Tuesday evening, May 30, authorities said.

A fire at an autobody shop in Kenilworth. Photo Credit: Kenilworth Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

Police and fire received an activated smoke alarm alert coming from Perfection Plus at 740 Federal Ave. at 8:22 p.m., Detective Sergeant Michael Scanielo of the Kenilworth Police Department said. 

Upon arrival, police and firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and fire, with the roof partially collapsed, Scanielo said. Firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control, Scanielo said. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, Scanielo said.

Per protocol, the Union County Arson Squad is also investigating, Scanielo said. 

