Heavy Fire At Kenilworth Auto Body

Police and fire received an activated smoke alarm alert coming from Perfection Plus at 740 Federal Ave. at 8:22 p.m., Detective Sergeant Michael Scanielo of the Kenilworth Police Department said.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and fire, with the roof partially collapsed, Scanielo said. Firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control, Scanielo said. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, Scanielo said.

Per protocol, the Union County Arson Squad is also investigating, Scanielo said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.