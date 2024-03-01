Glenn Stuart, Lead Singer Of Springsteen Tribute Band, Dies

"Glenn fought an incredibly brave battle with cancer and our hearts are so heavy during this difficult time," the band wrote.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family as well as the countless hearts that Glenn has touched through his life and music."

Stuart died surrounded by his wife, Grace, and his children, Annie and Sean. He had been battling lung cancer since 2020, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

The BStreetBand originally debuted as "BackStreets" in 1980, playing their first gig in Asbury Park, according to its website. They perform 175 years throughout the country and have opened for Springsteen himself, according to its website.

Max Weinberg, the drummer for the E Street Band, said he performed with Stuart two weeks ago.

"He mentioned to me he wasn’t feeling great and was a bit concerned that he wasn’t doing justice to Bruce’s material," Weinberg said. "The opposite is true. He rocked those songs and by the big smile on his face, even that night when he must have been in the throes of his illness, I, and the audience, could tell he was where he wanted to be—onstage with his buddies playing and singing music he adored."

The fundraiser, organized by Steve Trevelise, a radio host on New Jersey 101.5, has raised almost $65,000 as of Friday, March. 1.

"I have known Glenn since he was 15 when we went to Marlboro High School, and we have been best friends ever since," Trevelise said. "To this day, he's always been there for me, and in times of trouble, we could look it in the eye and laugh in its face. His family will need that now, and if you're a B Street fan, you know what a warm, caring, funny, and sarcastic guy he is."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. To view the fundraiser, click here.

