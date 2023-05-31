A Few Clouds 77°

Getaway Driver, Armed Robber Captured In Linden With Third At Large: Police

One of two armed robbers and their getaway driver have been captured in Linden, with the second robber at large, authorities announced Wednesday, May 31.

Bentley Suggs, Ananda Rodriguez and Cornelius James (right, at large).
Bentley Suggs, Ananda Rodriguez and Cornelius James (right, at large). Photo Credit: Essex County Jail/Linden PD
Sam Barron

On Thursday, May 17, police responded to a report of a robbery at gunpoint by two men armed with ski masks on the 1400 block of S. Wood Ave, Captain Christopher Guenther of the Linden Police Department said. The suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan driven by a woman, Guenther said.

Police were able to find the vehicle that night, but it fled the scene, Guenther said. Police pursued the vehicle and eventually apprehended Ananda Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Linden resident and charged her with eluding police, Guenther said. 

An investigation by police determined Bentley Suggs, 22, and Cornelius James, Jr. both Linden residents were behind the armed robberies, Guenther said. Suggs and Rodriguez were arrested on Thursday, May 25 and charged with several robbery and weapons charges, Guenther said. They were transported to Union County Jail pending a court appearance, Guenther said.

James remains at large, Guenther said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Matthew Jones at 908-474-8566 or Linden Central Dispatch at 908-474-8500 or e-mail crimetips@lpdnj.org.

