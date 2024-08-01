Fourth Victim Comes Forward Accusing Elizabeth Man Of Juvenile Sex Assault: Prosecutor

The victim said she was just a girl, under the age of 13, when Ivan Calderon sexually assaulted her in 2004, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Thursday, Aug. 1.

Calderon has been charged with second-degree sexual assault as a result of a fourth victim coming forward to file a complaint against him.

Calderon first became the center of the investigation in January, when authorities were notified he sexually assaulted a girl between 2005 and 2015, according to Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Dillon, who is prosecuting the case.

As the investigation progressed, two other victims came forward, and said Calderon repeatedly sexually assaulted them when they were juveniles between 2003 and 2009, Dillon said. All three victims were less than 13 years-old during the duration of these crimes, according to Dillon.

Calderon remains held in jail as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about Calderon is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Kenneth Mirabelli at 908-477-3074.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.