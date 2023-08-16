Four Jersey City Juveniles Arrested For Overnight Car Burglaries: Linden PD

Officers first received a report of a burglary at 3:30 a.m. when a resident reported someone attempting to enter her vehicle, Captain Christopher Guenther said.

The suspects were located using unmanned aircraft systems near Gesner and Laurita Street and police were dispatched to investigate, Guenther said. Police discovered a group of suspects standing next to an open passenger side door and they began to attempt to leave the area, Guenther said. The officers were able to take them into custody, Guenther said.

The juveniles, ages 12 to 15, were charged with third degree burglary. One of the juveniles was charged with aggravated assault in the third degree and resisting arrest in the fourth degree after struggling with a police officer, Guenther said. The juveniles were each released to their guardian pending a court appearance, Guenther said.

