Former New Providence First Responder Justin Iuliano Dies, 25

The 25-year-old West Chester, PA resident — who was raised in Summit and New Providence, NJ — died on May 10. He was 25 years old.

A longtime New Providence EMS volunteer, Juliano also aided the homeless, his obituary says.

After graduating from New Providence High School in 2015, he went on to attend Penn State University and worked as a senior field service engineer at the Eaton Corporation in Boothwyn, PA.

He is survived his mother, Melanie, his grandmother, Stephanie, his siblings, his nephew and niece, numerous family members and his two dogs, Daisy and Patatina, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held on Thursday, May 18 at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit. To view his obituary, click here.

