Mostly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

First Snowfall Projections Released Ahead Of Pre-Valentine's Day Storm

If snow is your love language, you could be in for a pre-Valentine's Day treat.

AccuWeather has released its initial snowfall projections ahead of the storm expected Monday night, Feb. 12 into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

AccuWeather has released its initial snowfall projections ahead of the storm expected Monday night, Feb. 12 into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

AccuWeather has released its initial snowfall projections ahead of the storm expected Monday night, Feb. 12 into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The weather outlet shows parts of Central and North Jersey could see between 1 to 3 inches, mostly accumulating Tuesday, with parts of Sussex County getting as much as 3 to 6 inches.

The greater Philadelphia and Harrisburg areas will also see between 1 to 3 inches, but the Poconos and Endless Mountains could see up to 10 inches, AccuWeather predicts.

Precipitation will begin as a mixture of rain and snow on Monday evening and transition into snow on Tuesday, AccuWeather says.

Meanwhile, this weekend will be very mild and clear with temps in the mid-50s Saturday, Feb. 10 and just below 50 Sunday, Feb. 11 with partly sunny skies.

Temps will drop Monday to the mid-40s and even lower Monday evening to around 30, when precipitation will begin.

Click here for the full weather report from AccuWeather.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE