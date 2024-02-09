First Snowfall Projections Released Ahead Of Pre-Valentine's Day Storm

AccuWeather has released its initial snowfall projections ahead of the storm expected Monday night, Feb. 12 into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The weather outlet shows parts of Central and North Jersey could see between 1 to 3 inches, mostly accumulating Tuesday, with parts of Sussex County getting as much as 3 to 6 inches.

The greater Philadelphia and Harrisburg areas will also see between 1 to 3 inches, but the Poconos and Endless Mountains could see up to 10 inches, AccuWeather predicts.

Precipitation will begin as a mixture of rain and snow on Monday evening and transition into snow on Tuesday, AccuWeather says.

Meanwhile, this weekend will be very mild and clear with temps in the mid-50s Saturday, Feb. 10 and just below 50 Sunday, Feb. 11 with partly sunny skies.

Temps will drop Monday to the mid-40s and even lower Monday evening to around 30, when precipitation will begin.

