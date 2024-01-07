Feds: Soon-To-Be Deportee Sucker-Punches NJ ICE Agent

Vasil Petrov, 40, connected with the officer's chin with a closed fist -- and without being provoked -- at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Dec. 27, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

A struggle ensued, lasting about two minutes, before the officer, fellow officers and other employees subdued Petrov.

The officer needed stitches to close a cut, the U.S. attorney said.

Petrov was charged with assaulting a federal officer. He remains detained pending removal from the country.

ICE officers were preparing to put Petrov on a plane when the assault occurred, authorities said.

They didn't specify what led to the deportation in the first place.

