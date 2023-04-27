Overcast 56°

Fanwood Chiropractor Charged With Sexual Misconduct

A Fanwood chiropractor is facing up to 18 months in state prison after being charged with sexual misconduct, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Thursday, April 27.

Grant Babbitt, 70, is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual contact on a 30-year-old female patient that occurred in his office on Martine Avenue, Daniel said. Babbitt was charged on Tuesday, April 25 and was released pending his next court appearance in Union County Superior Court on May 25, Daniel said.

Anyone with further information about Babbitt is being urged to contact Fanwood Police Detective Sergeant Phillip Ugone at 908-322-5000. 

