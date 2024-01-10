Falling Tree Misses Officer, Major Roadways Flooded: North Jersey Storm Damage Update

In Bergen County, houses were hit on East Midland Avenue in Paramus and on Sunset Avenue in Englewood. A Mahwah police officer also escaped serious injury when a falling tree struck his cruiser.
Route 17 was closed in both directions at various times in multiple spots, including in Hasbrouck Heights around 9:30 p.m., in East Rutherford just before midnight and in Rochelle Park about an hour later.
A stretch of Route 46 in Lodi also was under water, as were several roads that included a stretch of Franklin Turnpike in the northeast corner of Mahwah.
Not far from there, a swollen Ramapo River forced the evacuation of a number of homes on Lakeshore Drive in Oakland.
Water rescues and serious flooding conditions were also reported in Bergen County from Tuesday evening well into Wednesday morning on:
- Teaneck Road in Teaneck;
- Columbia Street in New Milford;
- Kennedy Drive in Lodi;
- North Street in Teterboro;
- Starke Road in Carlstadt.
As of 10:30 a.m., the following outages were reported by JCP&L:
More than 4,890 Hunterdon County residents were without power, predominantly in Raritan, Lambertville, Delaware Township, and Union. Restoration times were not immediately available.
In Passaic County, 1,597 JCP&L customers were without power, predominantly in Wayne where 1,200 people were in the dark. Sussex County had 2,033 outages, mainly in Sparta.
Warren County had a combined 600 outages.
Widespread flooding closed and delayed local schools as well.
