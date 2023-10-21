Ex-Mountainside Police Lt. Named In 'Big Blue Dildo' Harassment Case Announces Run For Mayor

Tom Murphy, who was suspended without pay in 2018, sent a pamphlet (see attached) to residents announcing his candidacy as an Independent.

"I served the Borough of Mountainside as a police officer for 25 years with pride," Murphy writes. "My priority as a police officer in this town was simply this, our children, our homes, and our backstreets."

Murphy goes on to say he developed relationships with families and trust with residents, helping him to become "one of the most recognized police officers in the borough."

According to a report by NJ Advance Media, Murphy was one of five officers and a part-time department employee who shared a $2.45 million settlement in the lawsuit in 2020. Murphy allegedly brought a dildo to a PBA dinner dance in 2014, and waved it above his head and in the faces of others, the outlet says citing the lawsuit.

He was also accused of filming an incident in which officer Andrew Huber threw a dildo dubbed "Big Blue" at a dispatcher and asked him what it smelled like, as reported by the NY Post.

Daily Voice has reached out to Murphy for comment.

If elected, Murphy promises an event committee and hopes to revitalizes the borough's "aging" center of town.

