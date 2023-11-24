Elizabeth Woman's Killer Captured: Cops

The 30-year-old man wanted in the killing of Victoria Myers on Thanksgiving morning in Elizabeth has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Myers was found dead on Mravlag Manor Thursday morning, Nov. 23, officials said. Manning was on the lam ever since, and was arrested Friday, Nov. 24, Daniel said.

He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree possession of a weapon, and more.

