Elizabeth Woman Fatally Stabbed

At 10:40 p.m., police responded to Broadway and Front Street where they found Lakeisha Brooks suffering from a stab wound, Union County prosecutors said. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information can contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Wojciech Dziadosz at 908-347-2212 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective David Haverty at 908-335-6378.

