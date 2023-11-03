Elizabeth Gunman Captured By US Marshals Headed To State Slammer For Fatal Shooting

Michael Rogers, 25, was captured by US Marshals following the shooting death of 32-year-old Antwoine Thompson.

A jury found Rogers guilty of first degree murder and other charges in May for his involvement in the fatal shooting, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. Rogers had faced a sentence of up to life in prison.

In April 2021, police responded to Second and Bond Streets where they found Thompson suffering from six gunshot wounds, authorities said. Thompson was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.