Elizabeth Man Gets 25 Year For Attempting To Kill Woman With Car After Crash

At 8:30 a.m. on April 12, 2022, Vincent Jean and Morgan Scott, a 23-year-old woman, had gotten into a collision on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road in Elizabeth, when Scott got out of her car and was taking pictures of the vehicles from the sidewalk, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Jean then struck Scott with his car, drove over her and then backed up deliberately and ran over her a second time, leaving Scott in critical condition, authorities said. A fundraiser for Scott raised more than $129,000.

Jean was convicted in February attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by auto, endangering an injured victim, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose following a two-week trial, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.