On Dec. 16, 2021, police responded to Second Street and Bond Street and found Shamar Brown, a 34-year-old Elizabeth man with a fatal gunshot wound, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Deshon Fleming was sentenced after being convicted of aggravated manslaughter, authorities said.

