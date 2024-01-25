Elizabeth Man Convicted Of Multiple Weapons Offenses: Prosecutors

In May 2022, Yasin Villafana was arrested in Elizabeth on an outstanding warrant, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and Elizabeth Police Chief Earl Graves said. Upon his arrest, Villafana was found to be in possession of the weapons, as well as a large capacity magazine, authorities said.

It took a jury two hours to convict Villafana of unlawful possession of a weapon possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a prohibited weapon or device, along with resisting arrest, following a three-day trial, authorities said.

Villafana faces up to 20 years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced in April, authorities said.

