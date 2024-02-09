Elizabeth Man Convicted Of Attempting To Kill Woman With Car After Crash: Prosecutors

At 8:30 a.m. on April 12, Vincent Jean and Morgan Scott, a 23-year-old woman had gotten into a minor crash on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road in Elizabeth, when the Scott got out and was taking pictures of the vehicles from the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Jean then struck Scott with his car, drover over her and then backed up deliberately and ran over her a second time, leaving Scott in critical condition, authorities said.

Jean was convicted of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by auto, endangering an injured victim, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose following a two-week trial, authorities said.

He faces up to 25 years in state prison when he is sentenced in April, authorities said.

