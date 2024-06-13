Elizabeth High School Senior Dies Week Before Graduation: 'Promising Future Cut Short'

Anthony Cruz passed away on June 11, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe launched for his mother, Sandra Santos, said he was on the brink of graduating from high school and embarking on a new chapter in life.

"His achievements and plans for further education had made his mother incredibly proud, but his promising future was tragically cut short," reads the campaign launched by Melanie Martinez.

A cause of death was not provided.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.