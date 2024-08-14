Partly Cloudy 86°

SHARE

Crash On Garden State Parkway Closes Lanes In Union County: Njdot

Lanes are closed on the Garden State Parkway following a crash in Union County on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

Garden State Parkway Kenilworth

Garden State Parkway Kenilworth

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

The crash occurred south of Exit 138 in Kenilworth on the Garden State Parkway southbound, the NJDOT said. Two left lanes are blocked, the NJDOT said.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE