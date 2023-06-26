Cranford Mom, 'Brilliant Mind' Amy Saccone Dies After 2-Year Cancer Battle

Amy grew up in Matawan and attended Georgian Court University in Lakewood, having double majored in biology and chemistry, her obituary says. She worked in technical sales and product management and was an account executive for Catalent, according to her obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the Saccone family. As of Monday, June 26, $1,315 has been raised.

"Amy was a brilliant mind, a beautiful soul, a gracious and generous friend," Stefanie Savino, who created the fundraiser, said. "Amy created connections and community in all parts of her life, collecting new friendships with every experience.

"Amy’s front porch became a fixture of her beloved Cranford community, acting as a gathering spot for so many. Amy was an amazing cook, an avid reader, and a lifelong learner."

She is survived by her husband, Rich and her children, Lillian and Bradley. A funeral was held on Monday, June 26 at First Presbyterian Church in Cranford and she was buried at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

To view her obituary click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

