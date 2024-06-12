Community Rallies Around Ailing Summit Police Officer

Werthmann, a sergeant in the Summit Police Department, recently underwent an 8-hour surgery to remove a large acoustic neuroma from his brain.

While surgeons were able to successfully remove the tumor from his brain, Werthmann has experienced complications including paralysis on the left side of his body, partial blindness and the inability to walk without assistance.

A fundraiser has been created by the Summit PBA to assist Werthmann, his wife Cristina and their two daughters. As of Wednesday, June 12, more than $38,700 has been raised.

Prior to his diagnosis, Werthmann had submitted is retirement application, with plans to retire on August 1 after serving more than 24 years in Summit. Werthmann had recently formed his own company, Werthmann Bros., with plans to work as a general contractor.

