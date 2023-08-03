Community Helps Garwood Family Rebuild After Building Collapse

Three weeks ago, Gina suffered a severe dislocated ankle, requiring immediate surgery and making every tasks a struggle. While recovering from surgery, their apartment building partially collapsed, making Steve, Gina and all the other tenants homeless.

A fundraiser has been created to assist the family. As of Thursday, August 3, more than $9,600 has been raised.

The family has been unable to access essential items like clothing and medicine and has been faced with financial difficulties related to medical bills and having to find temporary housing, Nick Monte who organized the fundraiser said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

