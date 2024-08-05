Cars Stolen In Summit While Family Slept Recovered: Police

At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to a report of two vehicles stolen from a residence on Llewellyn Road that were taken overnight, Summit Police said in a release. Two suspects entered the residence through an unlocked first floor front window before proceeding to the kitchen, where they removed three key fobs while the family slept upstairs, police said.

The suspects took a 2021 Grey Porsche Taycan and a 2019 Mercedes Benz 6-Series, police said. The vehicles were found thanks to a multijurisdictional search that included the Newark Police Department and the New York Police Department, police said.

Summit Police said following the incident they would be deploying additional resources, including an increased police presence in the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.