Car Crash Setup Leads To Gunpoint Robbery: Hillside PD

At the intersection of Schley Street and Winans Ave, a silver BMW SUV stopped in the middle of the intersection, police said. As the driver of the Volkswagen attempted to avoid crashing into the BMW, a white Audi stopped behind the BMW, causing the Volkswagen to crash into it, police said.

The driver of the BMW made a U-turn and pulled behind the Volkswagen, police said He went up to the driver of the Volkswagen, brandished a handgun and according to police, said, "You want to get killed, give me your money."

The driver of the Volkswagen exited the car and the suspect took his wallet, containing $50 in cash, police said. The occupants of the Audi and the suspect all got into the BMW and fled the scene, police said.

An investigation by police revealed the Audi had been stolen from Woodland Park.

At this point, the driver of the BMW made a U-turn and pulled behind the Volkswagen. The driver of the BMW exited the vehicle and went up to the Volkswagen's driver, showed him a handgun in his waistband and said, "you want to get killed, give me your money."

The victim exited his car and began pleading with the subject to stop. The subject then went into the Volkswagen and took the victim's wallet containing about $50 in cash. He then got into the BMW and fled with the occupants from the Audi, leaving the Audi at the scene. The Audi was subsequently towed by police for investigation.

A check of the Audi revealed it had been stolen out of Woodland Park.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.