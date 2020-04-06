Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Restaurant Depot Opens To Public

Cecilia Levine
Restaurant Depot has opened its doors to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant-stocking warehouse that until now has been open only for restaurant personnel began issuing passes to the general public last week.

“Everyone deserves access to the products that they need to live their daily lives," a Restaurant Depot spokesperson told NJBiz, "so we want to do our part to ensure that nobody is going to wonder how they’ll get through the week."

Restaurant Depot sells produce, poultry, kitchenware, cooking utensils, plates, napkins and more.

Stores are in Jersey City, Neptune, South Hackensack, Pennsauken, Pine Brook, Secaucus, South Plainfield and Union.

