Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Popular Cajun Boil Chain 'Aloha Krab' Opening 9 North Jersey Locations

Cecilia Levine
Aloha Krab
Aloha Krab Photo Credit: Aloha Krab Myrtle (Facebook page)

A popular cajun boil chain is opening nine North Jersey locations.

Aloha Krab offers authentic and modern cajun dishes po boys, baskets of seafood and chicken and a variety of fried rice and create-your-own bags of steamed seafood.

According to its website, Aloha Krab is opening the following locations:

  • 1350 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083
  • 467 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112
  • 505 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621
  • 80 Washington St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
  • Irvington (no address provided)
  • East Orange (no address provided)
  • Elizabeth (no address provided)
  • Piscataway (no address provided)
  • Hackensack (no address provided)

Aloha Krab's specialty might be its make-your-own seafood boils.

Customers choose from a variety of seafood (clams, crawfish, black muscles, scallops, snow crabs, etc.) and then a sauce, spice level and add-ins.

No word yet on opening dates.

