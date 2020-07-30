North Jersey Family Opens 3rd Taco Shop -- This One In Union County

A taco shop owned by a North Jersey family is taking the area by storm.

Folklore Artisanal Taco opened this week on North Avenue West in a space formerly occupied by Little Buffalo.

Owner Owner Sergio Capdevielle's family operated several restaurants in Mexico in the 1970s.

Folklore's flagship store opened in West Orange and then last year, a second came to Chatham.

Thank you Cranford for making this opening day amazing!! Mucho love and muchos Tacos!! ❤️🌮 Posted by Folklore Artisanal Taco on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Orders come with four tacos, which range in price between $11 and $14. The menu features nearly two dozen taco fillings including steak, tilapia, shrimp, BBQ chicken, marinated chicken, short ribs, chorizo and more.

There are also burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and more.

"Our mission is teaching the world about Mexican flavors," the Folklore website says.

"Culture is important to me because, as an immigrant, I have seen, first-hand how Mexican food is often misunderstood, misrepresented and even diminished.

"I want to share my appreciation for the complex and bold preparations that sometimes take days or weeks to prepare and replace these misconceptions with the dynamic realities of traditional Mexican cuisine. To me, authenticity means maintaining respect for a product’s true origins and honoring lasting traditions and techniques."

Folklore Artisanal Taco, 101 North Ave. West, Cranford

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.