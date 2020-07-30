Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
North Jersey Family Opens 3rd Taco Shop -- This One In Union County

Cecilia Levine
Folklore Artisanal Taco has opened a third location.
Folklore Artisanal Taco has opened a third location. Photo Credit: Folklore Artisanal Taco Facebook page

A taco shop owned by a North Jersey family is taking the area by storm.

Folklore Artisanal Taco opened this week on North Avenue West in a space formerly occupied by Little Buffalo.

Owner Owner Sergio Capdevielle's family operated several restaurants in Mexico in the 1970s. 

Folklore's flagship store opened in West Orange and then last year, a second came to Chatham.

Orders come with four tacos, which range in price between $11 and $14. The menu features nearly two dozen taco fillings including steak, tilapia, shrimp, BBQ chicken, marinated chicken, short ribs, chorizo and more.

There are also burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and more.

"Our mission is teaching the world about Mexican flavors," the Folklore website says.

"Culture is important to me because, as an immigrant, I have seen, first-hand how Mexican food is often misunderstood, misrepresented and even diminished. 

"I want to share my appreciation for the complex and bold preparations that sometimes take days or weeks to prepare and replace these misconceptions with the dynamic realities of traditional Mexican cuisine. To me, authenticity means maintaining respect for a product’s true origins and honoring lasting traditions and techniques."

Folklore Artisanal Taco, 101 North Ave. West, Cranford

