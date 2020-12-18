Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: State Asks Judge To Stop Purported Animal Charity Run By Wyckoff Woman That Raised Millions
Business

New Brewery Opens In Summit

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bull N Bear, 425 Springfield Ave., Summit
Bull N Bear, 425 Springfield Ave., Summit Photo Credit: Bull N Bear Facebook

A new brewery has opened in North Jersey.

Bull N Bear officially opened earlier this month in Downtown Summit.

A craving for pumpkin ale prompted founder and owner Will Dodge to start brewing at home in April 2014. After forming a friendship with head brewer Mike Formisano, the idea of a brewery came to life.

Formisano has been brewing professionally for nine years. He won 80 awards for 20 different styles between 2010 and 2014, including a National Homebrew Competition Gold Medal, the largest brewing competition in the world, and a Silver Medal in the Great American Beer Festival Pro-Am Competition.

The 10-barrel brewery has outdoor seating and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Bull N Bear, 425 Springfield Ave., Summit

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.