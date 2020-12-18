New Brewery Opens In Summit

A new brewery has opened in North Jersey.

Bull N Bear officially opened earlier this month in Downtown Summit.

A craving for pumpkin ale prompted founder and owner Will Dodge to start brewing at home in April 2014. After forming a friendship with head brewer Mike Formisano, the idea of a brewery came to life.

Formisano has been brewing professionally for nine years. He won 80 awards for 20 different styles between 2010 and 2014, including a National Homebrew Competition Gold Medal, the largest brewing competition in the world, and a Silver Medal in the Great American Beer Festival Pro-Am Competition.

The 10-barrel brewery has outdoor seating and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Bull N Bear, 425 Springfield Ave., Summit

