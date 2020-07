A Westfield chocolatier is closing after 116 years in business.

Brummer's Chocolates in a Facebook post announced owner George Brummer will be retiring after 47 years.

The store opened in Jersey City in 1904, before closing in 1988. The Westfield shop on East Broad Street has been around for the last 31 years.

Brummer's will be open Wednesday through Sunday this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

