Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In North Jersey

Valerie Musson
Denville Dairy
Denville Dairy Photo Credit: Maliha Rahman (@fiftyshadezofhunger) Instagram

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in North Jersey.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERGEN COUNTY

  • Van Dyk's, Ridgewood: 145 Ackerman Ave.
  • Ice Cream On Grand, Englewood: 523 Grand Ave.
  • Bischoff's, Teaneck: 468 Cedar Ln.
  • Cranberry Junction, Hackensack: 19 Temple Ave.
  • Cake and Cone, East Rutherford: 306 Paterson Ave.

ESSEX COUNTY

  • Applegate Farm, Montclair: 616 Grove St.
  • Mark & Julie's, West Orange: 476 Pleasant Valley Way
  • Holsten's Ice Cream, Bloomfield: 1063 Broad St.
  • Nasto's Ice Cream Co. & Desserts: Newark, 236 Jefferson St.
  • Absolute Zero, Montclair: 410 Bloomfield Ave.

HUDSON COUNTY

  • Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City: 394 Palisade Ave. and 19 McWilliams Pl.
  • Mark's Homemade Ice Cream, North Bergen: 8205 Bergenline Ave.
  • Meggie's Ice Cream, North Bergen: 4543 Bergenline Ave.
  • Mike's Ice Cream, Secaucus: 1540 Paterson Plank Road
  • Torico, Jersey City: 20 Erie St.

HUNTERDON COUNTY

  • Jimmy’s Ice Cream, Milford: 525 Milford Warren Glen Rd.
  • Thee Ice Cream Parlor, Flemington: 463 Rt. 202
  • Owowcow Creamery, Lambertville: 237 N. Union St.
  • Polar Cub Ice Cream, Whitehouse Station: 380 Rt. 22
  • Gronsky’s Milk House, High Bridge: 125 W. Main St.

MORRIS COUNTY

  • Beenie's Ice Cream, Morristown: 38 Morris St.
  • Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood: 1475 Rt. 46
  • McCools Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Madison: 26 Main St.
  • Denville Dairy, Denvill,: 34A Broadway
  • Curly’s Boonton Ice Cream: Boonton, 121 Monroe St.

PASSAIC COUNTY

  • Gelotti, Paterson: 2 Union Ave.
  • Guernsey Crest Ice Cream Co., Paterson: 134 19th Ave.
  • Pink Ice Cream, Clifton: 243 Parker Ave.
  • Falls Creamery, Little Falls: 11 Paterson Ave.
  • Ice Cream Station and Deli, Pompton Lakes: 10 Lakeside Ave.

SUSSEX COUNTY

  • Dairy Swirl, Vernon Township: 71 Rt. 94
  • Alpine Creamery, Sparta: 14 White Deer Pl.
  • Fredon Dairy, Newton: 428 Rt. 94
  • Sparta Dairy, Sparta: 28 Sparta Avenue N.
  • Cow’s Brow Creamery, Fredon Township: 359 Ridge Road

UNION COUNTY

  • Magic Fountain: 498 Morris Ave., Summit and 1081 Stuyvesant Ave., Union
  • Zita’s Homemade Ice Cream, New Providence: 1790 Springfield Ave.,
  • Bohemian Raspberry, Westfield: 219 South Ave. E.
  • Vanilla Bean Creamery, Cranford: 22 North Ave. West.
  • Yo Addiction, Springfield: 100 US Rte. 22

WARREN COUNTY

  • Blairstown Dairy, Blairstown, 223 Rt. 94
  • Ice Cream Junction, Phillipsburg39 S. Main St.
  • Polar Freeze, Belvidere: 550 Rt. 519
  • Home Plate Dairy, Stewartsville: 2664 Rt. 57
  • Skoogy’s Deli & Ice Cream, Belvidere: 313 Water St.

