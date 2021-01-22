Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

Dunkin' To Test Salads And Updated Lunch Menu At These Union County Locations

Cecilia Levine
2639 Morris Ave., Union
2639 Morris Ave., Union Photo Credit: Google Maps

America may soon being running on items like Greek salads and burrito bowls, as Dunkin' Donuts looks to rebrand and update its offerings.

The quick coffee shop will be testing out new lunchtime foods at six locations including three in New Jersey, according to Food & Wine.

The trial is part of Dunkin’s shift from a coffee and donuts shop to more of a cafe. 

The New Jersey locations debuting the new items are

  • Union: 2639 Morris Ave. 
  • Garwood: 323 North Ave. 
  • Clark: 315 Central Ave

The foods being tested are noticeably more contemporary than the current menu of mostly coffee drinks, donuts, bagels, and breakfast sandwiches.

In addition to salads and burrito bowls, new menu items being piloted are pesto pasta, Greek yogurt, and chia pudding.

The updated menu was made possible through a partnership between Dunkin’ and Chicago-based Farmer’s Fridge. The lunch items would be shipped to Dunkin' prepackaged for consumers.

New foods are being tested in six locations - three in Chicago and three in New Jersey.

Dunkin’ has been working on a healthier image for several years. The chain dropped “Donuts” from its name about two years ago.

