The sentence for aggravated manslaughter was handed down to Javan Johnson on Thursday, May 25 by Judge Thomas Isenhour, Daniel said.

In March 2022, Elizabeth Police responded to the Country Inn and Suites and found Marlon Pantin critically injured from being stabbed, Daniel said. The man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Daniel said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.