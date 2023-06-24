Arrest Made In Summit Shooting; Gunman Had Been Arguing With Victim For Days: Police

Jaime Tapia-Lobos was found in Plainfield and charged with First degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and various other weapons offenses, police in Summit said.

Tapia-Lobos and his victim had apparently been arguing for several days before things culminated around 8:35 a.m. near 103 Park Ave., Summit police said.

Tapia-Lobos and two other unidentified men were standing on the sidewalk when the victim drove up, got out of his vehicle, and approached the group, authorities said.

"The suspect and victim immediately became engaged in a heated argument that became physical," police said. "The suspect then produced a handgun from his backpack and fired at the victim, striking him three times at a close range."

Tapia-Lobos fled on foot towards Ashwood Avenue as the victim got back in his car and drove to the emergency department at Overlook Medical Center.

Tapia-Lobos is being held in the Union County jail pending a June 26 court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.