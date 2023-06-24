Light Rain Fog/Mist 73°

'Armed And Dangerous' Shooter On The Loose In Summit: Police

Authorities in a Union County town are on the hunt for a shooting suspect who left one victim wounded. Photo Credit: Summit PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

A Hispanic man in a black hooded windbreaker, black hat, white t-shirt and black jeans holding a duffel bag fired a weapon at a business on Park Avenue early Saturday, June 24, police in Summit said.

A victim with gunshot wounds was taken to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. 

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," police said. "Citizens should not approach the suspect if seen and should avoid the area as police continue to search for the suspect."

