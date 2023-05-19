9-Year-Old Elizabeth Resident Dies

Grande was an Elizabeth resident and attended Joseph Battin School No. 4. The Elizabeth Board of Education held a moment of silence for him at its meeting on Thursday, May 11.

"Alex was a kind kid and funny, and he love giving warm hugs to me. Now he is in a happy place to be," wrote someone on his tribute wall.

A funeral was held on Tuesday, May 2 at Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth. He was interned at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden.

