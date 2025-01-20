Watch Teaneck Rabbi Deliver Benediction At President Trump's Inauguration

Representing Yeshiva University and the Jewish community, Berman offered a prayer for unity, leadership, and faith during a time of national division.

In a reflection shared on Yeshiva University's website, Rabbi Berman wrote, “I was deeply honored and humbled to lead our nation in prayer today representing Yeshiva University, the Jewish people, and all those who find meaning in faith.”

Berman shared his reflections on the YU website.

"In recent years, our country has faced deep divisions, and much uncertainty. Americans are yearning for meaning and connection. Faith provides moral clarity and reminds us of the shared humanity that binds us together," he said.

I prayed today for President and Vice President to lead our country with strength and courage. "I prayed for unity—for our country to be bound together by our foundational biblical values of life, liberty, service, and sacrifice, and by faith and morality, which George Washington called the “indispensable supports” of American prosperity."

Berman prayed for the next generation of students, for further safety and security of the three Oct. 7 hostages Emily, Romi, and Doron, who returned home this weekend.

"Finally, I prayed for all Americans to realize our shared dream of a life filled with peace and plenty, health and happiness, compassion and contribution. May we all have the confidence to rise to this historic moment," he said. "For while we trust in God, God’s trust is in us the American people. America is called to greatness, to be a beacon of light and a mover of history.

"May our nation merit the fulfillment of Jeremiah’s blessing, that like a tree planted by water we shall not cease to bear fruit, May all of humanity experience Your blessing. And let us say Amen."

Click here to watch Rabbi Berman deliver the benediction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.