Tree Falls On Three Pedestrians, Hospitalized With Serious Injuries In Teaneck (Developing)

Three pedestrians were injured, some seriously, after being struck by a tree that fell on a Teaneck street Thursday morning, Aug. 14, officials confirmed.

Sussex Road in Teaneck Thursday, Aug. 14.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark Schwartz
Cecilia Levine
According to Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz, three people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance just after the 8 a.m. incident on Sussex Road.

The woman with the most serious injuries is from Bergenfield, he said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Pix11 reports that a Tesla was also struck by the fallen tree, trapping the adult male driver and his daughter. The outlet also said that the tree was rotten on the inside.

Schwartz said that the tree was on private property and was not owned by the township.

The story remains developing. Check back for more.

