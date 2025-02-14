Teen Found With Loaded, Stolen Handgun — Thanks To Rookie Teaneck Cop's Traffic Stop: PD

Officers pulled over Ross Daniels-Lynn, of Teaneck, around 10:52 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, after observing multiple violations on Cedar Lane, including fictitious plates, windshield obstruction, and failure to remove snow and ice from the vehicle, according to Teaneck police.

Officer James Zwerling, a three-year veteran of the department, initiated the stop and discovered the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. A passenger told police the car had just been purchased in a private sale and admitted the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

When Daniels-Lynn failed to provide identification, officers directed him to exit the vehicle. As he stepped out, officers noticed him reaching into his sweatshirt pocket and saw a bulge. A pat-down revealed he was carrying a loaded SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun with a magazine containing eight rounds, including four hollow-point bullets, police said.

A check of the firearm’s serial number determined it was stolen, according to authorities.

Daniels-Lynn was arrested without incident and charged with:

Possession of a weapon (2nd degree)

Possession of prohibited weapons and devices (hollow-point bullets) (4th degree)

Underage possession of a weapon (4th degree)

Receiving stolen property (3rd degree)

The vehicle was impounded, and the passenger was released without charges.

Daniels-Lynn was taken to the Bergen County Rehabilitation and Correctional Facility, and the firearm was submitted for further testing to determine if it was used in any other crimes, police said.

Authorities said this arrest underscores the importance of proactive policing and traffic enforcement in keeping illegal guns off the streets. Anyone with information on this case or illegal firearms in the area is urged to contact Teaneck Police at 201-837-2600 or submit anonymous tips to Bergen Crime Stoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or 844-466-6789.

