Teen Busted For Threatening Others At FDU With Knife

Lebron Eddie White, 19, of West Orange had fled the scene when officers responding to the call arrived at the Fairleigh Dickinson University campus on Thursday, Sept. 7, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The purported victims "reported that [White] had threatened them with a folding pocket knife during a verbal dispute," the chief said.

Police found White and arrested him on Friday. They charged him with making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and illegal possession of a weapon at an educational institution. Then they sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released White, with conditions, on Saturday, jail records show.

