Teaneck Volunteer Stole $36K From Non-Profit: Prosecutor

Karen A. McEvoy, 57, was arrested on Friday, May 30, and charged with theft by deception, forgery, and impersonation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation began in February 2025, when the Teaneck Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit about an alleged theft at a non-profit based in Bergen County.

Investigators learned that McEvoy, who had been volunteering at the organization, wrote unauthorized checks from the organization’s bank account that she then deposited into her personal bank account, Musella said.

An article from Pix11 in 2022 says McEvoy is the acting director of the Helping Hands Food Pantry. It was not immediately clear whether or not this was the same organization she was working for at the time of the alleged crimes.

Detectives said McEvoy “assumed the identity of another member of the organization and forged signatures on the checks in order to authorize the fraudulent transactions.”

The total amount stolen was approximately $36,000, the prosecutor’s office said

McEvoy was charged with:

Third-degree theft by deception (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4)

Third-degree forgery (N.J.S.A. 2C:21-1a(2))

Third-degree impersonation (N.J.S.A. 2C:21-17)

She was released pending her first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

In 2022, Bergen County Commissioner Tracey Silna Zur presented McEvoy with the Lizette Parker Civics Award for her work at the food pantry.

"Karen embodies volunteerism and cares for those who are vulnerable with dignity," Zur said in a Facebook post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.