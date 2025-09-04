Teaneck Road Hot Bagels Named Among 15 Best Bagel Shops In America

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels earned the No. 14 spot on the publication’s “Best Bagels in the U.S.” list, which highlights top bakeries from coast to coast.

“New York’s neighbor took notes and followed through with a bagel shop that has developed an understandably cult-like following for over 30 years,” Fodor’s writes.

“Enjoy the light, fluffy, perfectly symmetrical Kosher rounds before venturing into the city or stay put after realizing that New Jersey has been quietly churning out food that will give any state a run for its money.”

The shop, located on Teaneck Road, has been serving up its Kosher bagels for more than three decades, attracting loyal customers from Bergen County and beyond.

Fodor’s praised each spot on its list for delivering “chewy, dense, breakfast-time carb perfection,” noting that while New York often claims bagel bragging rights, great bagels can be found in nearly every state.

Click here for the full list from Fodor's.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.